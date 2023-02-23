Robert William  Roberts

Robert (Speedy) Roberts, 83, formerly of Rochester passed away December 23, 2022, in Alamo, TX.

Robert, son of William Marion and Elsie Frazier Roberts, was born in Duluth Minnesota October 13th, 1939. He grew up in Rochester, MN and graduated from Rochester High School in 1957. He joined the US Air Force later that year.

In 1962, he married Elizabeth Odel, later divorcing.

Bob joined the Rochester Police Department in 1964. During his years in the department, he was part of the traffic division, including the motorcycle unit, then into the training division. He was very proud to also be involved with coordinating and the training of the Rochester Police Reserve Unit. He retired in 1990 to become the Chief of Police in Lanesboro, MN.

He married Korlyn Bremer in 1971.

Bob had a passion for old cars. During his life he owned many of the classics, but his favorite was the 1940 Ford Coupe.

Giving up the cold and snow, in 2008, moved to Alamo, TX.

Robert is survived by his wife of 51 years, four sons; Mark Roberts, Michael (Beth) Roberts Vogel, Michael (Sonya) Roberts, and Terry (Delcie) Roberts; five grandchildren, Eden, Kayleigh, Brandon, Connor, Loyd (Megan) Carey and his great-granddaughter, Violet.