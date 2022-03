April 24, 1931 - March 6, 2022

KASSON, Minn. - Robert Yurcek Sr., 90, Kasson, Minn., died Sunday, March 6, in Kasson.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Kasson. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kasson. Father John Lasuba and Father Thomas Loomis will celebrate the Mass. Masks are required. Inurnment will be in St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery in Mantorville, Minn.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Home.