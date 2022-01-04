Roberta “Bobbie” Marie Kondert, 78, Rochester, MN passed away unexpectedly in her home January 1, 2022.

Bobbie was born July 13, 1943 in Faribault, MN to Robert and Marie Berg. Bobbie grew up in Rochester and graduated from Rochester John Marshall in 1961. She then graduated from Rochester Junior College in 1963. Most of Bobbies’ working career was as a medical secretary in Clinical Microbiology at Mayo Clinic until her retirement in 2001.

Bobbie had a zest for life. She loved to spend time with family whether it be celebrations, holidays, or just to be together. Bobbie loved to cook for the family, travel, play cards, go antiquing, play Bingo at the casino, and just recently completed 82 puzzles that she had posted on Facebook.

The kindness and generosity that Bobbie showed towards others was undeniably her greatest gift and she will be missed by all who have been blessed to have known her.

Bobbie is survived by her husband, Hans Kondert; children, Scott (Mary) Springer and Kirsten (Dan) Wessel; step-children, Michael Kondert and Tony Kondert; grandchildren, Megan (Sean) Cooney, Robert Springer, and Trevor (Ashley) Springer; step-grandchildren, Aaron (Cortni) Hinton, Matt (Tara) Wessel, Megan (Doug) Margerum, and Mara Wessel; great-grandchildren, Jameson and Ronan Cooney; step-great-grandchildren, Parker, Peyton, and Hudson Wessel, Charlie, Aubrie and Brynlie Margerum; sister, Rebecca (Arnold) Bomgaars; and nieces, Molly Feely, Kate Bomgaars (Andy Bowers), and great niece and nephew, Georgia and Luke.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marie (Toots) Berg.

Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are preferred to the Wounded Warriors Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

