Roberta Wempner

Roberta Van Houten Wempner, 85, of Rochester formerly of Lake City, passed away November 13, 2022, at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester. She was born to Dora Van Houten on July 25, 1937, in rural Millville. Following her mother’s untimely death, she was raised by her grandparents, Wesley, and Clara Van Houten. Roberta attended schools in Wabasha County, earning her high school diploma through correspondence classes.

On August 3, 1955, she married Marvin Wempner. They lived on Double Diamond Farm outside Lake City that would be their home until Marvin’s death in 2015, and raised 3 children, Polled Herefords, and strawberries. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, board games, reading, and quilting. She was a founding member of the “Hilltop Happy Hookers” crocheting circle.

In 1977, Roberta began picking apples for Pepin Heights Orchards, which lead to a career of 25+ years, and was named Assistant Packing House Manager before retiring.

In 2015, Marvin and Roberta purchased a home in North Rochester, for when they retired. After his passing, Roberta moved into the Rochester house. In 2017 she moved to Shorewood Senior Living Complex, later she moved to San Carlos, Arizona to live with her daughter Roberta. At the end of 2019, she returned to Minnesota for a visit with her daughter Valerie and husband Brandon. Her plans changed due to the Coronavirus shutdown and continued to live in Rochester. Due to her health she moved to Madonna Meadows.

Roberta is survived by her children; Roberta “Robin” Brown (Jose Almono) of Bakersfield, CA; Wesley Wempner (Keri) of Bedford, TX; and Valerie Smith (Brandon) of Rochester; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; granddaughter, Amanda Smallwood; and son-in-law, Richard Brown.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake City with Pastor Nathan Cordes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, at the Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel.