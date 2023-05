Rodney Mendenhall Jr., age 63, of Lake Elmo, MN passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Preceded in passing by his father, Rodney Mendenhall.

Rod is survived by many family members and friends including his beloved wife, Carol and mother Virginia Mendenhall.

Memorial gathering to be held on Wednesday, May 24 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Oak Marsh Golf Course, 526 Inwood Avenue N, Oakdale, MN 55128.

Sunset Kapala-Glodek

612-789-3596; www.SunsetFuneralServices.com