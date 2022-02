June 1, 1934 - Feb. 24, 2022

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Roderick “Rod” M. Welch, 87, Chatfield, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 24, in Chosen Valley Care Center.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Calvary Baptist Church in Chatfield. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 3, at the church.

Arrangements by Riley Funeral Homes.