Rodney Johnson

Published August 11, 2023 at 9:03 AM

May 13,1957-August 5,2023

Rodney was born May 13,1957 to Lyle (Bud) and Eunice (Peterson). He  grew up in Marion, Mn. Rodney graduated from Mayo High School and attended  the Minnesota Bible College. Rodney had many jobs before finding his calling  as a chef/cook. He worked for many years at Perkins then worked for Hy-Vee  kitchens. Rodney enjoyed having coffee with friends but liked his Mountain  Dew the best. Rodney is survived by one sister, Renee (Otis) Anderson and  one brother, Carroll Johnson and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in  death by his parents, one brother, Steven Johnson, and one sister,  Lylah (Leroy) Frey. A small immediate family service  will be held in Rodney’s honor.