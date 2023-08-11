Rodney Johnson

May 13,1957-August 5,2023

Rodney was born May 13,1957 to Lyle (Bud) and Eunice (Peterson). He grew up in Marion, Mn. Rodney graduated from Mayo High School and attended the Minnesota Bible College. Rodney had many jobs before finding his calling as a chef/cook. He worked for many years at Perkins then worked for Hy-Vee kitchens. Rodney enjoyed having coffee with friends but liked his Mountain Dew the best. Rodney is survived by one sister, Renee (Otis) Anderson and one brother, Carroll Johnson and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, one brother, Steven Johnson, and one sister, Lylah (Leroy) Frey. A small immediate family service will be held in Rodney’s honor.