Rodney “Rod” Gerald Burt, 86, of Rochester, MN died Saturday, October 08, 2022 at his home.

Rod was born March 21,1936 in Utica, Minnesota to Gerald and Helen (Nesbit). He attended elementary school in Utica and later graduated from St. Charles High School in 1955. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy serving from 1955-1959. While serving as a crewman in HU-1 (Helicopter Utility Squadron One), he was part of a rescue mission and received a Commendation. Rod also served on the first modern day ship to go through the Northwest Passage. The Navy gave Rod the chance to see the world from the Arctic Circle to Antarctica and everything in between.

On August 3, 1960, Rod married Clara Mueller at St. Aloysius in Elba, Minnesota. Rod’s love for Clara only grew over their 62+ years together. The couple lived in several Minnesota towns before settling in Rochester in 1966.

Rod worked as an aircraft radio repairman for Gopher Aviation. He later joined the Mayo Clinic in 1966 as an x-ray installer and repairman, where he stayed until his retirement in 1998.

Rod enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, camping, and attending his children’s and grand-children’s activities. He will always be remembered for his devilish sense of humor and soft heart.

He is survived by his wife, Clara; his children, daughter-in-law Carrie Krautkemer (Burt), Rose (Bruce) Getting, William (Lisa) Burt, Gerald (Kelly) Burt, Renee (Rodney) Wright, and Shannon Plower; grandchildren Cassaundra (DJ Ciancio), Erik, and Alexandra Burt; Madeline (Steve) Scheel, Samantha, Alexander, and Kathryn Getting; Alec and Emily Burt; Anastasia and Nicholas Burt; and “Bruno” Sophia Plower; great-grandchildren, Landon, Lily, and Linkyn Burt; and Matthias and Valerie Scheel; sister, Yvonne (Burt) Mueller; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Helen Burt, an infant brother, his son, Edward Burt, and seven brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law.

Celebration of Life and Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rochester. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 PM in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN and one hour prior to Funeral Mass on Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Rod’s honor to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.