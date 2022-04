April 1, 1937 - April 4, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rodney Thompson, 85, Dodge Center, Minn., died Monday, April 4, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Faith Lutheran Church in Dodge Center. The Rev. Dave Wall will officiate. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Dodge Center.