Roger Baer

Roger Milton Baer, age 87, of rural Lewiston, MN, passed away on January 30th, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, surrounded by family.

Roger was born on November 10th, 1934 at the family farm south of Fremont, to Paul and Olga Baer. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1952 and went on to the University of Minnesota where he was a proud member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Science and Agricultural Economics. Roger volunteered for the United States Marine Corps; his active duty and reserve service lasted from 1958 to 1962. In 1963 he married his love, Rita Torkelson, whom he honored and cherished throughout their 58 year marriage. Roger was a keen supporter of agriculture and was an active member of the Minnesota Farm Bureau, Minnesota Corn Growers Association, and the Minnesota Jaycees. His passion for farming was evident to all who knew him. In 1970, Roger was selected as Minnesota’s Outstanding Young Farmer, and through OYF he made many life-long friends from across the country. Roger was also passionate about education and served for 16 years on the Lewiston School Board. He was well known and celebrated at the Winona County Fair, being awarded Farm Family of the Year (1989), King (2009) and inducted into the Hall of Fame (1997). Roger’s love of family and Christ were the center of his life. He was a man of faith who was always committed to his church, Trinity Lutheran Church of St. Charles. He was happiest when his family was gathered together. Roger made new friends wherever he went and was a joy to be around. He was a wonderful husband, father, “papa” and friend, and he will be greatly missed for his wisdom, humor and grace.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Olga (Ferden) Baer and his brother, John William Baer. He is survived by his wife, Rita Kay (Torkelson) Baer; siblings, Helen (Robert) Henry and Robert (Rebecca) Baer; children, David John (Angie) Baer and Rebecca Lynn (Jon) Peterson; grandchildren, Kandace Peterson, Kailyn Peterson, Madeline Baer, Carl Peterson, Christopher Baer, Kiersten Peterson, Tristan Baer and Camden Peterson, and a large, much loved, extended family and circle of friends.

Funeral Service for Roger will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the St. Charles Bible Church, 615 W. 6th Street, St. Charles, MN. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Hoff Funeral Home in Lewiston; as well as one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Roger will be laid to rest in the Fremont Scottish Cemetery. Hoff Funeral Home – Lewiston, is assisting the family with arrangements.