Roger E. Olson

Roger Elmer Olson of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully at the age of 88, on September 8, 2022 at Cottagewood Senior Communities.

Roger was born on April 16, 1934 in Grand Rapids, MN to Elmer H. and Frances C. (Ulseth) Olson.

Roger graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1952, attended U of M Duluth for 2 years, and finished his Electrical Engineering Degree at U of M Minneapolis in 1957. He moved to Southern California for a career in the aircraft/defense industry. There he met Joan Eleanor Floyd, and they were married on December 6, 1958. They moved to Rochester, MN where Roger started a long career with IBM. He retired in 1992.

He was a member of Rochester Covenant Church where he served in many roles: Children’s ministry leader, choir member, and founder and leader of the New Horizons seniors’ group. He was active in Kiwanis West Side and Daymakers groups, Community Bible Study, Sons of Norway, Wycliffe Associates, and Meals on Wheels.

Roger and Joan enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, Norway, Africa and Switzerland. He took many photos and created slide shows to present to various groups.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by: his wife of 63 years, Joan E. Olson of Rochester, his 3 sons: Dennis Olson of Rochester, Gary (Joan) Olson of Mazeppa, & Ken (Jessica) Olson of Rochester; by his 12 grandchildren: Krista (Steve) Friederich of Byron, Kari (Tom) Finnegan of South St. Paul, Matthew Olson & Eric Olson of Rochester, Marie Olson of Pine Island, Jennifer (Aaron) Aaland, Carrie Jo (Nathan) Hansen, & Nathan Olson, Anastasia, Peter, Charis, & Alethea Olson, all of Rochester; by 5 great grandchildren: Ella & Eliza Friederich, Destini & Micah Olson, and Ezra Aaland; and by his brother, Dennis (Gloria) Olson, of Barnum, MN.

We extend our gratitude to Visiting Angels, Moments Hospice, and Cottagewood Senior Communities for the loving care they gave Roger.

A memorial service will be held at Rochester Covenant Church at 4950 31st Ave NW, Rochester, MN on Saturday, October 22. Visitation is at 10 am, the service at 11 am, followed by a luncheon.

Memorials can be given in memory of Roger to: Rochester Covenant Church or Wycliffe Bible Translators.