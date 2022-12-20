Roger E. Plumb, age 94, of Plymouth passed away on December 10, 2022, surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Eunice Plumb, siblings R. Dale, Mahlon, William, Margaret, and Stanley. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alice, daughter Gwen (Dave), son Mike (Cheryl), daughter Cathy and grandchildren Miles, Emma, Charlie, and Sydney. Roger graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1952 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He later earned 2 Master degrees. He was an Army veteran. Roger began his career in Milwaukee where he oversaw parks and playgrounds during a period of rapid growth. He spent the next 5 years as Director of Public Works in Beloit, WI, where the City Council commended his “unparalleled high level of excellent service.” Roger then became Director of Public Works for Rochester, MN, where he worked for 20 years until retirement. In 1996 he coordinated the first tree plantings in their new Plymouth neighborhood. An avid bridge player, he attained Life Master rank and enjoyed playing local and national tournaments with Alice. He delivered Meals on Wheels, tutored math, and spoke on environmental topics at his men’s group. Roger had boundless energy and nurtured his family well. In weekly letters of advice to his grandchildren he always emphasized the importance of kind-ness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the charitable organization of your choice or volunteer your time and talents. A celebration of life was held on December 23, 2022 at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel in Ply-mouth, MN (gearty-delmore.com).