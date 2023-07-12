Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Roger  Hoebing

Published July 12, 2023 at 11:13 AM

Roger Hoebing, 94, of Hayfield passed away at home on Tuesday, July  11, 2023 under the care of St. Croix Hospice and his family. He was  born on August 20, 1928 in Okarche, Oklahoma. Roger was one of eight  children born to Leonard and Clara (Wiewel) Hoebing. After losing his  mother at a young age he moved to Breda, Iowa and was raised by his  aunt and uncle Emma and Ben Schettler. He attended St. Bernard  Catholic School and graduated in 1945.

He moved to Minnesota where he married Joanne Samuelson on October 22,  1952. He farmed in the Hayfield area on his own and with his son and  grandsons for over 50 years. He also worked at Crenlo in Rochester for  14 years.

Roger is survived by his wife Joanne, three children Janet (Ed) Vitse  of Rochester, Kevin (Belinda) Hoebing of Hayfield, Sharon (Larry)

Schriever of Wasioja, and eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, one brother, John (Rita) Hoebing of Columbus, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunt and uncle and four brothers and two sisters.

He loved farming and aviation. He enjoyed reciting whimsical poems and songs  that he learned in elementary school to his children, grandchildren  and great grandchildren, until his passing.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at  Czaplewski Family Funeral Home 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield and one  hour before the funeral mass at the church on Friday. The funeral Mass  will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic  Church, 150 2nd Street NE in Hayfield, with Father William Becker celebrating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. The family requests memorials to St. Croix Hospice or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Blessed be his memory

