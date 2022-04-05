John “Roger” Johnson passed away on March 16, 2022 at the age of 89. Born on February 20, 1933. He was baptized and confirmed in the Grand Meadow Lutheran Church. He graduated from Grand Meadow High School in 1951. He lived his entire life in Grand Meadow other than while serving in the Army and recently living at Orchard Path, assisted living in Apple Valley, MN.

Roger served in the United States Army from 1954-1956.

In 1957, Roger began employment at IBM in Rochester, where he worked for 32 years. He also farmed for much of that time raising beef cattle along with corn, soybeans, oats and alfalfa.

In his teens and 20s Roger enjoyed spending time with his friends, teasing his nieces and nephews, going to drive in movies, boating and water skiing while dating Ila Lindelien. After marrying Ila, the love of his life, in 1961, they focused on raising a family with Brad (1965) and Candice (1968).

Roger was also active with the Grand Meadow American Legion and was an active member of the Grand Meadow Luther Church.

He liked polka and country music, his antique car, and took pride in keeping his farm looking neat and tidy. Roger took extreme pride in his family and the community of Grand Meadow.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ila, his parents Elmer and Edith, older siblings Kenneth (Loraine) and DeVera (Ernie).

He is survived by his son Brad (Michelle), daughter Candice (John) and grandchildren Kelsey (Tommy), Carter, Sierra, Sophia, and Katrina.

Memorial services for Roger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Grand Meadow Lutheran Church in Grand Meadow with Pastor Megan Reedstrom officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service on Friday.

Memorials to Grand Meadow Lutheran Church or Grand Meadow American Legion.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com