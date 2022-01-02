Roger Thomas Ormand, 91, passed away on December 30, 2021, in New Brighton, Minnesota. Roger was born on December 27, 1930, in Rochester, Minnesota, to parents Peter and Mildred (Thomas) Ormand.

Roger lived the majority of his life in Rochester, MN (except for his first three years in Byron, MN, four years when he served in the Air Force in Texas, and his last 8 months in New Brighton, MN). He graduated from Rochester High School in 1948. He attended Minneapolis Business College and received a degree in Senior Accounting. Roger served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 – 1955 at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. On September 23, 1951, he married the love of his life, Marilyn Royce, in San Antonio, Texas. They moved back to Rochester where Roger resumed his education at Rochester Junior College and then the University of Minnesota. With a B.S. Degree in Accounting, Roger worked in the Personnel Services and Benefits Section at Mayo Clinic from 1959 until he retired in 1992. Roger had a deep love of family and friends, sharing his positive and gracious personality with them. He enjoyed square dancing, traveling, camping, and eating hot fudge sundaes. He was a faithful member and servant at Evangel UMC for over 60 years.

Roger is survived by his children: Steven (Lori) Ormand of Rockledge, FL, JoAnn Ormand of Asheville, NC, Thomas (Jolene) Ormand of New Brighton, MN; four grandchildren: Christopher (fiancé Michele) Ormand; Lisa (Anthony) DeMalia; Daniel (Laura) Ormand; Nicole Kirk; six great-grandchildren: Anthony Jr. and Gabriel DeMalia; Lily and Milo Ormand; Conrad and Landon Kirk. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (April 2015); sisters, Hortense Vossen, Juanita Rogers, Shirley Halling; and brother, David Ormand.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Evangel United Methodist Church, 2645 N Broadway Ave, Rochester. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Evangel United Methodist Church or Donor’s Choice.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ormand family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com