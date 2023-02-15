Roger W. Briggs, 75, of Racine, MN died on Monday (February 13, 2023) surrounded by his loving family at his home, following a lengthy illness.

Roger Wayne Briggs was born on April 10, 1947 in Spring Valley , MN to Grant and Julia (Rustad) Briggs. He grew up in Spring Valley, attended school there, graduating from Spring Valley H.S. in 1966. He served in the US Army from 1966 to 1972 including combat duty overseas in Vietnam.

Roger was married on April 14, 1973, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA to Kathleen Ellefson. Following their marriage the couple lived in Racine, where they raised their children and have continued to make their home. Roger was employed at Crenlo LLC in Rochester, MN for 46 years, mainly as a supervisor. Kathy was a homemaker and was employed at the 7th Rib in Racine for a number of years and also was employed at Kwik Trip in Stewartville. Roger was a member of the Stewartville Americn Legion Post 164. He enjoyed traveling with Kathy, including trips to Jamaica and Florida, camping with his family and mowing his yard. He loved time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Roger is survived by his wife of 49 years - Kathy; 2 daughters - Jodie (Trevor) Cogswell of Kasson, MN; Lezlie (Scott) Emanuel of rural Stewartville and his son - Jeff (Jessica) Briggs of Kasson, MN; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter - Faith Briggs, and 5 brothers and 6 sisters.

In keeping with Rogers’s wishes no memorial services will be held. A Celebration of Life for Roger will take place on Sunday (March 5, 2023) from 1 to 5:00 PM at the Stewartville American Legion with military honors by the Stewartville American Legion Post 164, at 2:00 PM. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN at a later date. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Roger are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com