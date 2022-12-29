Roger was born on July 11, 1933, in Frankford Township, Mower County, Minnesota to Gordon and Mildred Watson. He died from Parkinson’s Disease on December 27, 2022, at Madonna Towers in Rochester, Minnesota.

Roger attended country school and graduated from Harmony High School in 1952. He grew up on the farm where his dad expected him to work hard and be a part of the farm work. He was an FFA member and won a blue ribbon for showing his sheep at the State Fair. He enjoyed traveling the countryside on his motorized bicycle.

After graduation, he moved to Rochester, MN where he tried a number of jobs including driving a taxicab, working at Waters Conley and SM Auto Supply Company, driving for Marigold Dairy, before ending up as a Maintenance Engineer for the Rochester Public Schools where he worked from 1962 until his retirement in 1995. He also drove school bus for a number of years part time for Strains.

In 1953 he married Eleanor Klingshiem. They had 2 sons, David Lee Watson and Douglas Roger Watson. Roger and Eleanor were divorced when the boys were in grade school.

Roger met Sarabeth Hoffman at the school where he worked, and they were married in 1974. He enjoyed his work in the schools and was well liked by the people he worked with.

He also enjoyed working at home at his basement workbench, puttering in the garage and taking care of his lawn and the cars. He was a great help with housework especially after he retired. His favorite vacations were the camping trips he took with his wife and granddaughters. He had visited and camped in all the Minnesota state parks that are accessible by car and traveled from campgrounds in Arizona/Utah/Colorado in pop-up campers to many in New England in a hard side trailer.

During his long life, Roger worked with the Boy Scouts and was active in his church singing in the choir and helping out where he was needed.

Roger is survived by his wife, Sarabeth; two sons, David of the Twin Cities and Douglas (Barbara) of Owatonna; 2 granddaughters; 3 great-grandsons; and 3 step-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Madonna Towers or Season’s Hospice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com