Roland Schmidt

Roland Joseph Schmidt passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice House on March 5, 2022. Roland was born on August 16, 1926 in New Ulm, MN. to Joseph and Clara Schmidt.

After graduating from New Ulm High School he was inducted into the U.S. Navy during World War II serving in the Philippines and Japan.

In 1955 Roland married Elaine Sickle and moved to Rochester where he was a telegrapher for the Chicago and North Western Railroad.

Roland was preceded in death by his 6 brothers and 3 sisters, daughter Monica and his wife of sixty-six years Elaine(January 2022). He is survived by his sons Michael (Gail), Mark and Matt.

The family would like to thank Season’s Hospice for their care, kindness and respect during Roland’s last weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to a charity of their choice.

There will be a double funeral for Roland and Elaine at Macken Funeral Home on Friday March 11, 2022 at 10:30.