Roland Staub

Roland Robert Staub, 88, of Mazeppa, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital on February 13, 2023, after a battle with cancer.

He was born on December 26, 1934, in Brook Park, MN, the son of John and Edna (Maas) Staub. He was raised on a farm in Mazeppa. He served as a medic in the National Guard Reserve for many years in Zumbrota. He married Betty Kupferschmied on March 20, 1960, in Berne, MN. After getting married he continued to farm on the dairy farm where he grew up. Roland had a strong faith in the Lord and was active in the church he served as treasurer for 10 years at St Peter’s Poplar Grove Church.

In 1988 Roland suffered a tragic tractor accident leaving him blind. While many people would have given up Roland continued with the plans he and Betty had to move from the family farm and build their retirement home nearby. Roland continued to help on the farm. He also created a workshop at their new home which he tailored to his needs. Roland spent hours in his shop making anything from baskets to furniture…you name it Roland could make it. Roland was always thinking of others and what he could do to help and desired that his body be donated to further the medical education and research mission of Mayo Clinic.

Roland is survived by his wife Betty, his sons Robert (Fawn) Staub of Mazeppa, MN, Todd (Jodi) Staub of Randolph, MN, and his daughter Teresa Staub (Diana Lanners) of Mazeppa, MN. He was blessed with five grandchildren Chase (Aimalicia) Staub of Rochester, MN, Chelsea (Slade) Hampel of Jordan, MN, and Shae, Kale, and Maxx Staub of Randolph, MN. He also had two great-grandchildren Landon and Kylan Hampel. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Doris and his brothers Marvin and Harley, and brother-in-law Dale Rud.

Arrangements will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN on Saturday, February 18th. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.