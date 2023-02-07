Ronald A. Meline, 79, of Rochester, MN passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at Cottagewood Memory Care in Rochester, MN.

Ron was born May 8th, 1943 to Clarence and Ione (Schuchard) Meline. Ron’s father died when Ron was 15. Three years later his mother married George Morse, a wonderful man whose extended family welcomed Ron and his mother with open arms. George helped Ron through college, mentored him and gave him a future. Ron graduated from John Marshall High School, Rochester Junior College and Mankato State University where he earned a BA degree in Business Administration. He spent his entire career at Saint Mary’s Hospital and Mayo Clinic.

Ron married Barbara Wilde in 1967 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, MN. Ron was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. In retirement, Ron and Barb spent their winters in Yuma, AZ and summers at a lake in central MN where Ron enjoyed fishing and spending time with his Meline cousins. Ron loved fishing and cars from the 50s. He had a special relationship with animals. His rescue cat, Goldie spent weekends with him at Cottagewood.

Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; his daughters Andrea (Dennis) Rutkowski of Minnesota City, Melissa (Dan) Hesse of Bloomington; grandchildren Kristin (Sumner) Becker, Madeline Nelson, Alex and Owen Hesse and Laney and Jack Rutkowski.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather.

Ron’s funeral will be at Bethel Lutheran Church (810 3rd Ave SE) in Rochester on Monday, February 13th at 11am with visitation taking place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church or charity of your choice.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Meline family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.