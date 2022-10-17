Ronald Allen Brovold was born on July 15, 1935, in Portland, North Dakota, to Ernest and Clara (Strom) Brovold. He died peacefully on October 14, 2022, at Cottagewood Memory Care in Rochester.

Ronald graduated from high school in 1953 at Portland High School in Portland, North Dakota. He served three years in the United States Air Force in security services and was stationed in Germany. He earned a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering at North Dakota State University. He worked as an engineer for IBM for 27 years. In 1966, he married Linda Egge, and they had two children, Andrew, and Lisa. They were later divorced. In 1996, he married Nancy (Dinderman) Davis.

During his life, he was very active in Boy Scouts of America, earning his Eagle Scout award as a teen; and inspired his son Andy to do the same. He also held many leadership positions while volunteering with the Boy Scouts. Ron was an enormous baseball enthusiast. He loved watching the Minnesota Twins play baseball and rarely missed a game. His family was very important to Ron, and he was proud of his Norwegian heritage. This led to his interest in family history and genealogy. He researched and traveled to Norway, parts of North Dakota, and Minnesota while gathering information to write and publish three books on his family ancestry. Ron was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed spending time making furniture in his woodshop. He was a hard worker, loved working on his yard, carpentry, and electrical, and was a jack of all trades. Ron was a member of the Northgate Health Club for many years and enjoyed being active and staying healthy. He was an active member at Bethel Lutheran Church for over 50 years and took part in multiple roles in the church.

Ron and his wife Nancy enjoyed traveling. They traveled to Europe, Scandinavia, The Holy Land, Hawaii, and Mexico. They enjoyed going on cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, and The Greek Islands. They enjoyed visiting Florida to watch the Minnesota Twins play at spring training camp. Two of their favorite places to enjoy together were Disneyworld and Branson, Missouri.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Brovold of Rochester; children, Andrew (Susan) Brovold of Bonduel, Wisconsin; Lisa Lucht of Gillett, Wisconsin; and stepdaughter, Kristin (Kevin) Deml of Owatonna. Grandchildren include Lauren, Birk, and Erik Brovold, Kira and Tani Lucht; and Step grandchildren Jacob Deml (fiancé Hanna Hosler) and Gabi (Payton) Foxley; and Ron’s sister, Mary Kay (Jody) Ellis of Austin, Texas; and goddaughter, Penny (Brian) Hanson; as well as many dear cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Loren.

Funeral services for Ron will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

In place of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Moments Hospice of Rochester, Alzheimer’s Association; Gamehaven Council-Boy Scouts of America; or donors’ choice.

