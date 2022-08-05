Ronald D. Anderon

Ronald Anderson, 75, of Rochester, MN died on Tuesday (August 2, 2022) of natural causes at his home.

Ronald Dale Anderson was born on April 19, 1947 in Devils Lake, ND a to Murhl Hoffmeyer Anderson and Raymond Anderson. He moved with his family as a young boy to Minneapolis where he grew up and attended Minnehaha Academy H.S., in 1965. He attended Winona State University and was a good athlete starting on the football team. He enlisted into the US Marines serving 2 years including duty in Viet Nam. After his discharge he returned to Minnesota. Ronald was married to Linda E. Bauman on May 27, 1967. Following their marriage the couple lived in Winona before moving to Plymouth, MN and then Rochester. They were later divorced. Ron was a stock broker for many years and managed Universal Ford in Rochester. He continued to make his home in Rochester with his life partner Cheryl Nelson Dirksmeyer. He was a past member of Covenant Church in Rochester. He also was on the board for Ironwood Christian Ranch and Minnesota Bible College.

Ron enjoyed pastimes – music and playing guitar, fishing, painting, photography, sports; he had an extensive guitar collection. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by Cheryl, his life partner of 16 years; 3 daughters- Heather (Steve) Goodman of Tampa, FL, Jill (Erik) Ullanderson of St. Paul, MN, and Katheryn Anderson; Step children Christopher Dirksmeyer and Meri Dirksmeyer both of Mpls, MN; grandchildren - Justin, Shaun, Ian, Declan and Zac and 2 great-grandchildren- Jayden and Gabriel.

Ron was preceded in death by his father and 2 grandsons - Nicholas and Reed.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7:00 PM on Friday (August 12, 2022) at Macken Riverside Chapel in Rochester. A private family burial will take place at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Ron are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com