Ronald G. Ashton

Ronald Gene Ashton after fighting battle after battle, finally gave up his fight and passed away on March 16, 2022, at the age of 83.

Born to Kenneth and Eileen Ashton in Austin, Minnesota, November 22, 1938, Ron was the oldest of five children. He graduated from Austin High School in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. During his service he was severely injured, left the service with a medical discharge. He returned to Minnesota and graduated from Mankato State University. While in college, he met and married Patricia Teff who was by his side for over 59 years.

He worked in advertising and property management for Dayton-Hudson Corporation, established the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island, Nebraska, managed the VFW in Austin and ran various shopping centers and business properties for Weis Management in southern Minnesota. Those who knew him best will remember his love of fishing, flying, art, cooking and most of all his family.

He is survived by his wife, Pat, his three sons; Brad (Wendy) of Brooklyn Center, Brian (Holly) of Rochester, Garret (Loy) of Rochester, nine grandchildren, and two sisters; Gayle Hanson of Arizona and DeeDee Marler of Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bruce and Denny.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be in Bethel Columbarium in Rochester, MN.