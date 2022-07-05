Ronald G. Thompson, age 96, of Lewiston, MN, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Stewartville Care Center in Stewartville, MN.

Survived by his children: Allan (La Loni) Thompson of Lewiston; Douglas (Kristeen) Thompson of Rochester; and Gerald (Charlann) Thompson of Rochester; 9 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; a brother: Harland Thompson; and a sister-in-law, Bernice Matzke.

Visitation will be from 9 AM until funeral services at 11 AM on Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston, MN. Burial with military honors will be at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery of Norton.

Memorials are appreciated in lieu of flowers to Stewartville Care Center; St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church or School in Lewiston; or to Ascension Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.