April 22, 1943

Dec. 8, 2021

HERNANDO, Miss. - Ronald Gallion, 78, Isle, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 8, in his winter home from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20, at Malmo (Minn.) Evangelical Free Church. Internment will be in Opstead Baptist Cemetery.

Arrangements by Methven Funeral Home in Isle.