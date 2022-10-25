Ronald J. Krueger

Ronald James Krueger, 80, a longtime Elgin, MN, resident, passed away Sept. 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Ron was born Jan. 31, 1942, to Ross and Ellen Krueger. They preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Barbie, and they had just celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Aug. 20, 2022, one year from the day they met. Ron was also survived by his sister, Sharon Doonan; niece, Sara; and cousins.

Ron graduated from John Marshall High School in 1960. He joined the US Air Force in 1961, serving in Kansas until being honorably discharged in 1965. Ron began his employment at IBM in 1966, working in their warehouse. He then transferred departments, working as a security guard. He spent 28 years with IBM, retiring in 1994.

Ron was also involved in government for 25 years in various capacities, in Elgin. He served as Emergency Management Director, headed Planning and Zoning, and currently completed his 20th year on the Elgin City Council.

A celebration of life was held in his honor and all monetary gifts are being donated to the American Cancer Society.

Ron was one of the kindest persons anyone could have ever known and is greatly missed.