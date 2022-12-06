Ronald J. Shumaker

Ronald Jerome Shumaker, 84, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away on December 4, 2022 at The Homestead of Rochester.

Ron was born on June 12, 1938 to Carl W and Bernice (Christenson) Shumaker. Ron was united in marriage to Janet Kay Streiff on May 12, 1957. He worked at Piggly Wiggly and McGhee & Betts as a Surveyor. He later worked for Crenlo of Rochester for 38 years, retiring in 2000.

Ron was an avid sports fan, especially the MN Vikings. Ron boxed with Golden Gloves, coached youth sports including baseball, football, and hockey and women’s softball. Ron and Jan enjoyed golfing and fishing and spending time at the family cabin in Cumberland, WI.

Ron is survived by his children Michael (Nancy), Daniel (Kim), Denise (Dave) Welte and William (Therese). Survivors also include grandchildren Nicole (Don Miller), Nina (Jon Lohmann), Nicole (Kurt Wamhoff), Tyler (Baily), Kelsey, Hollie, Leah, Jadyn (Raven Hollingshead), Jaimie Paz (Gil); great grandchildren Emma, Maya & Rebekah Miller, Katie (Addison Sell), Charlie Wamhoff, Sereniti, Hunter and Braxtyn, Kaden Kehren, Korbin, Jackson, and Atticus Pflaum, Rayshawn Motley, Salem Hollingshead, Odin and Eli Lohmann.

He is preceded in death by his wife Janet and parents Carl and Bernice Shumaker.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester). Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 5-7 PM and continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice for all of the wonderful care they provided.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Shumaker family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.