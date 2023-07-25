Ronald John Siemers, 91, found rest in Jesus on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Ron was born to the late Emil and Selma (Bentz) Siemers in Gibbon, Minnesota, on October 4, 1931. He grew up in Gibbon and was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force, where he was a communication specialist stationed in Anchorage, AK and West Palm Beach, FL. After his term of service, he returned to Gibbon, where he met and married Dorothy Stolz in 1959.

Ron spent the majority of his career with AMF as a regional sales representative, spending much of his time on the road selling bowling supplies. After many transfers, the family settled in Des Moines, IA, where they raised their family of six children.

An avid sportsman all his life, Ron’s favorite sports were bowling and golf. He played in many bowling leagues and upon retiring to Rochester, MN, started the Southeastern Minnesota Senior Bowling League, which traveled throughout the region. He was a devout Christian and active member at Ascension Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Ron had a ready laugh and sharp sense of humor. He is survived by his children, Ellen (Robert) McDonnell, Ron (Sheryl) Siemers, Edie (Andy) Turnbull, Tom (Adrienne) Siemers, Karl Siemers and Karen Siemers; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, his sister, Judy Kent, and his parents.

Ron’s funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on 68th and Forest Home in Milwaukee, WI, on August 22. Visitation at 4pm, and service at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Time of Grace broadcast ministry are appreciated.