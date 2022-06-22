Dec. 7, 1931 - June 17, 2022

BROWNSDALE, Minn. - Ronald W. Kester, 90, Austin, Minn., died Friday, June 17, in Legacy of Brownsdale.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 30, at the mortuary. Interment with military honors will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Olaf B. Damm Post 1216 V.F.W. and Austin Post 91 American Legion.

