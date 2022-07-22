Ronda G.  Steinkamp

Ronda Gwen Steinkamp (Hovden), 64, of Grand Meadow, MN passed away after a battle with cancer on July 21st, 2022.

Funeral services for Ronda Steinkamp will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24th at Grand Meadow Lutheran Church in Grand Meadow, MN with Pastor Megan Reedstrom officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm - 7:00 p.m. on July 23rd, 2022 at the Grand Meadow Lutheran Church and will continue from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the church on Sunday. Hindt Funeral Home of Grand Meadow is assisting the family.

Ronda was born on September 6th, 1957 in Spring Valley, MN to Emmeth (Bud) and Gwenlyn (Miland) Hovden and was one of seven children, growing up on her family farm in Spring Valley, MN. Ronda loved being Head Majorette for the High School Band as well as a Cheerleader for the Spring Valley Wolves. She loved date nights with her Husband where they would go bowling, dancing, have game nights with friends and family, as well as many other adventures. She was a devoted, affectionate, and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She was sure to attend every game, concert, and any type of event to show her support for those she loved. Music and singing with her family was something that brought her joy throughout her life. She married Jerry Steinkamp on August 12th, 1977 and together they had four children and seven grandchildren. Ronda was also a second mother to many. Throughout her professional career Ronda made a positive impact on many individuals she worked with. She retired after many years with Mayo Clinic as Phlebotomist, a position she took great pride in. To know Ronda was to know a trusted friend. Her kindness and smile will never be forgotten.

Ronda is survived by her children Jason (Erica) Steinkamp of Grand Meadow, Jodi (Shawn) Mahon of Rochester, Annie Steinkamp of Zumbro Falls, and Rosilyn (Violet) Steinkamp of Byron. Seven grandchildren Dakota, Ella, Madalyn, Mea, Peyton, Charlie and Sawyer. Her Father and Mother-in-law, Leon and Dorothy Steinkamp. Her siblings, Larry (Lynette) Hovden, her twin brother Ricky Hovden and Roxanne (Brent) Hellickson. Her aunts Dana Loy and Donna Miland, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her parents, her sister Sonja Hovden and brothers Robbin Hovden and Kermit Hovden, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

