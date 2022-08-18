Ronna M. Vagt, 85, of Oronoco, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Cascade Creek Memory Care.

Ronna was born March 30, 1937, in Endicott, NY to Ronald and Natalie (Eaton) Garrett. She was a graduate of Vestal Senior High in New York. Ronna worked for IBM in Endicott until she met and married James Vagt on May 25, 1957. Jim and Ronna returned to Minnesota where Ronna became a homemaker, caring for their children. Ronna loved all types of puzzles, crossword, jigsaw, and she especially loved to play Bingo and a challenging game of Scrabble with Jim. She also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, going up North on fishing trips, going to garage sales and auctions. Ronna was known for her vanilla crème pies, pineapple upside down cake and her love of Werther’s chewy caramels. She was always happy, and a caring, thoughtful, and generous woman. Ronna had a positive attitude and was always spreading joy to others around her. Above all, Ronna loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Ronna is survived by her children, Pat (John) Morris of Harrisonville, MO, Russell (Caryn) Vagt of Rochester; daughter-in-law, Suzie Vagt of Austin, MN; grandchildren, Brandon (Alyssa) Vagt, Bradley (Allison) Vagt, Kendra Vagt (Brian Swenson), Zachary Vagt, Angela (Dan) Klingfus and eight great-grandchildren. Ronna was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Daniel Vagt and her sister, Carol Edwards.

The Vagt family would like to thank Cascade Creek Memory Care for all their compassion and care that was given to Ronna.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, August 22, 2022, at Mahn Family Funeral Home 1624 37th Street NW, Rochester, with Rev. Carla Werre officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until time of services. Inurnment will be Grandview Memorial Gardens at a later date. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com