Ronnie “Ron” Lund

Ronnie (Ron) Allen Lund, 68 peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born April 23, 1953 to Milton and Leona (Olsen) Lund in the small town of Spring Valley, MN. He attended school at Wykoff, MN. Ron was always a hard worker building silos and then switching over to fencing which he continued to do even through his retirement. Ron was the beloved husband and best friend of Cindy Lynn (Harrison) Lund.

Ron grew up in the Cherry Grove area. He met Cindy through family in Chatfield, MN and they were married on January 22, 1977. They bought a small acreage in Chatfield where they built their home. They were blessed with two sons Brad and Mike who filled their home and hearts with joy through the years. Some of Ron’s favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing among other activities with his family. He loved traveling with friends and family to different areas. He especially enjoyed all the activities (especially watching and cheering at sporting events) that his grandchildren were involved in.

Ron is survived by his wife, Cindy Lund, two sons Brad (Noella) Lund of Spring Valley and Mike (Megan) Lund of Wykoff. Doting grandfather of Nathan Lund, Kayla Lund, Taylor Bushman, Maverick Bushman and Daniel Lund. His siblings Dick (Diane) Lund, Bev (Jim) Mathison, Roger, (Sandie) Lund and Lenny Lund and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Leona Lund and a (infant) sister Barbara Lund.

Funeral service for Ron will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11 am. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield from 5p.m.- 7p.m, and also one hour before services at the church. Burial will be at Orion Center Cemetery in rural Chatfield, MN.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations given to two of Ron’s favorite sporting event that his grandchildren are currently involved in and are close to his heart. Spring Valley Sportsman Club (Kingsland Trap Team) which can be given at the church or sent to Riley Funeral Home, 800 S Main St, Chatfield, MN 55923.

