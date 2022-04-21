Rosalie Hanley

It is with tremendous sadness that we share that Rosalie Mary Hanley passed away on April 18, 2022.

Rosie was born and raised, unloved in Fresno, California. Her only solace as a small child was spending time with her father Jesus “Jessie”, and her Grandmother Catalina. She was an only child and while she was surrounded by cousins, she always felt she never fit in. She spoke Spanish until she started school, and spent many seasons picking fruit and vegetables with her family and migrant workers in California. She recalled vividly picking grapes and being stung badly by bees, and yet she kept picking. After her father’s death she was sent to live with her Aunt where she graduated from Chaffee High School, and was a member of the synchronous swimming team.

While in Los Angeles as a cook, she met and fell in love with a tall skinny Minnesotan, our father, Kent Hanley. They courted, and it was in the LA area that she met and became a welcomed part of the Hanley family as Helen, Lilas and Marilyn swept her into their lives. February 12, 1963 Rosie and Kent eloped and were married in Las Vegas, NV.

As a wife, she traveled across the country with Kent; as he put up buildings, she continued to be a strong woman. She embodied her name, Rosie, and always had a sunny disposition and kind word. She would meet you once and call you friend. She said “Hello” to everyone she passed. There wasn’t anywhere you could go where she wouldn’t talk to a person she hadn’t yet met. Kent and Rosie’s travels included exotic Peoria, IL, and sweltering Louisville, KY. It wasn’t until she was 50, that she was able to voyage beyond the 48 contiguous states.

Moving around so much it was hard for her to make strong friends until in 1966 when Kent and Rosie settled in Chatfield, MN. It was here they raised us kids, saintly as we were, my mother had her hands full. Kent still traveled for work and with 4 small children there were times Rosie was without him. She built her community of friends in Chatfield, some of the closest ones as we lived at the top of the hill on Harwood Avenue. She was also active and moving, playing softball she was a catcher and pitcher, and would play whatever position they needed her to cover. She piled the kids into the station wagon with her to every game or practice. After softball, she bowled and played volleyball, always trailing behind her us 4 kids. As a lonely little girl, Rosie wasn’t alone anymore and had friends and family that loved her.

As an adult she found out she was adopted, and it was the first time I recall her being angry. Angry about not knowing the truth, angry about it being kept from her, 50 years of her life, and angry that she may have a birth brother or sister she didn’t know. She worked hard to find a connection to her birth family.

As a Grandmother, she doted on her grandkids, looking for ways to connect with them. She followed all their sports and activities, and would drive to Milwaukee to watch a 5 minute horse ride. As a grandmother she continued to make new friends with her grandkids friends as well. Being a confirmation sponsor for one, and making prom dresses for others. She was always going and always doing, “keeping the roads hot”, is how Kent would describe it.

Throughout her life she worked outside the home as well, doing a wide variety of things; from cutting hair, to working in surgery at St. Mary’s and everything in between. She was her happiest when she could be meeting and talking to people. Rosie was always, rosy.

Rosie is preceded in death by her adopted father Jesus “Jessie” Fernandez, and Grandmother Catalina Mancillas. She is survived by her husband Charles “Kent” and their children, Judy Poston (Rob), Charles (Lori), Sam (Julie) and Pat (Nikki). Her love and strength will continue to live on through her grandchildren; Callie Hanley, Jacob Poston, Charlie Hanley, Brynn Hanley, McKailey Poston, Caden Hanley, Ben Hanley, Noah Poston and Ava Hanley

As a measure of her strength and resiliency, Rosie in the worst of times would say “this too, shall pass.” As sad as we are right now, we know she is resting and happy, and we will pass through this eventually. If she was standing next to you right, that is what she would say.

