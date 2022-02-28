Rosanne Philpott

Rosanne M. Philpott, 83, of Rochester, formerly of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away on February 22, 2022, at The Homestead in Rochester, MN. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3 PM, with a visitation beginning at 2 PM, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories.

A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed at www.cedarmemorial.com under the obituary for Rosanne M. Philpott, under the video tab starting at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Rosanne Marie Philpott was born on January 6, 1939 to Vernon and Edith (Hutton) Boldt in Iowa City, IA. She grew up in Iowa City and graduated from Iowa City High School in 1957. After high school she graduated in 1959 from Paris Beauty Academy, Cedar Rapids, IA and worked as a beautician. In the early 60’s she changed careers and became an assembly technician at Collin’s Radio in Cedar Rapids.

She was united in marriage to Terry Philpott on June 6, 1964 in Cedar Rapids. In 1966 they started a family and she devoted her time to being a Mom raising her two boys. Rosanne enjoyed playing the hand bells at church, her “kitty cats”, reading, celebrating God through music and scripture, jigsaw puzzles, sewing, crocheting, needlework, and generously sharing many of her beautiful creations with her family and friends. She also loved visits from her “Grand dog” Brewer who would bring her chocolate donuts with sprinkles on Sundays! Rosanne relished the simple joys and pleasures in life including birds, butterflies, and flowers especially roses because “Rose” was part of her name. However, she was always quick to correct anyone that happened to misspell Rosanne by adding an extra “e” after the “s”! Eating any flavor of ice cream anytime of the day and “sneaking candy bars” together with her son Rick during afternoon visits, brought many smiles to her face! Many fond and heartfelt memories of Rosanne were created and will be cherished by her family and friends forever!

Rosanne is survived by her sons, Rick (Cherie) Philpott of Rochester, MN and Todd Philpott of Cedar Rapids, IA; siblings, Charlie (Linda) Boldt of Urbandale, IA and Cynthia (Richard) Kennedy of Buford, GA; 4 grandchildren, Alex and Chase Philpott both of Cedar Rapids, IA; Catelyn Philpott of Iowa City, IA; and Kyle Philpott of Rochester, MN.

She is preceded in death by her spouse, Terry; parents; siblings, Henry, Randall, and Eugene Boldt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family.

Our family will be forever grateful to our “Homestead Memory Care Healthcare Heroes” in Rochester, MN for their kind and compassionate care of Rosanne which allowed her easygoing, sweet, appreciative and pleasant personality to continuously shine, warming the hearts of all those she interacted with on a daily basis. Finally, sincere thanks to both Mayo and Interim Hospices in Rochester, MN who provided devoted care to Grandma Rosanne while residing at Homestead.

