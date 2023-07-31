Rose Ann Zeller (Schutz) age ninety- nine passed away peacefully on Thursday July 27th.

The mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday August 3rd at the Church of St. Michael in Pine Island, MN with Father Kasel officiating. Burial will be in Berne Cemetery.

Rose Ann Schutz was born April 4th, 1924 in Olmsted County, Minnesota to Harold and Mary (Stucky) Schutz. She graduated from Pine Island High School in 1941 and from Minnesota School of Business. She was a secretary at Mayo Clinic until her marriage to Clayton Zeller in October 20, 1945 at St. Michael Catholic Church. After living on the West Coast for three years, they returned to Pine Island. They built the Pine Motel in 1951, which they owned and operated until December 2002.

Rose Ann was a life long member of St. Michael’s and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a member of St. Isabelle’s Circle and Cancer Support Group. She loved being with her family and especially playing games with her grandson Jacob.

Rose Ann is survived by two sons, Samuel (Sandy) Zeller of Hillsdale, N.J. and Jay Zeller of Farmington, MN; one grandson, Jacob Zeller; one niece Marlene Rick and nephews Larry and George Thomforde.

She was preceded in death by husband Clayton in 2007; parents; and sisters Margaret Thomforde and Catherine Dosch and niece/sister Jean Brungardt.