Sept. 28, 1943 - Jan. 31, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Rose Kerwin, 78, Rochester, Minn., died Monday, Jan. 31, in Regency Hospital.

A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Pentecostal Church in Rochester. A luncheon will follow. Interment will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, April, 11, in Oakwood East Cemetery.

Arrangements by Crescent Tide Cremation Services in St. Paul, Minn.