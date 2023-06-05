Rose M. Kean

Rose Marie (Wernimont) Kean, age 96, died on Saturday, June 3, 2023 of natural causes at Arbor Terrace in Rochester, MN where she had been a resident since Dec. 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial for Rose will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Stewartville, with the Fr. Kevin Connolly officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. A time of visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Friday morning at the church.

Rose was born December 1, 1926, to Bernard and Elizabeth (Kohorst) Wernimont on a farm near Auburn, IA. She grew up on the family farm, attended first grade at the local Country School, transferred to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School in Mount Carmel, IA to attend grades 2 - 8, then graduated from Carroll Iowa Public High School in 1944. Later, she worked at Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha, NE for about two years. On September 9, 1948, Rose married Michael J. Kean at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Mount Carmel, IA. Following their marriage, the couple lived on a farm near Dawson, NE for 8 ½ years. Their four children were born in Richardson County, NE.

In March of 1957, the family moved to a farm southeast of Grand Meadow, MN. They raised their family and farmed there until 1989, then moved to a house in Stewartville, MN. In retirement, they enjoyed gardening and some traveling. Rose continued to live in their home after Mike passed away on April 19, 2016. Rose loved living in the country, gardening, canning and helping on the farm. She enjoyed reading, writing letters, sewing, crafts, church projects/gatherings and coffee with neighbors.

Rose is survived by her four children: Mark (Sherry) Kean, Fountain, MN, Ann (Marvin) Anderson, Chatfield, MN, Allan (Sue) Kean, Cottage Grove, MN and Linda Behrens, Byron, MN. Her seven grandchildren: Taletha (Colby) Skar, Erica Behrens (Tyler Larsen), Rachel Behrens, Amanda (Jacob) Bosley, Nathan Kean, Jared Kean and Ryan Kean. Her five great grandchildren: Elliana and Iver Skar, Greta and Margot Bosley, and Levi Larsen. Sister-in-law Phyllis Wernimont and brother-in-law Phil Kean. Rose was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, husband, sister, three brothers, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, many cousins, and son-in-law Terry Behrens.

Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray FH in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Rose are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com