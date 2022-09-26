Rosemary C. Fee

Rosemary (Bock) Fee of Rochester, Minnesota, died peacefully on her 88th birthday, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, surrounded by her children.

Rosemary spent the two first years of her life at St Monica’s Home in Sioux City, Iowa, until she was adopted in May 1936. Her adoptive parents, Arthur and Florence Bock of Manning, Iowa, wanted a little boy but walked by her crib and fell in love with the blond-haired, blue-eyed “Susie.” She and her parents adored each other. Her mother, a talented seamstress, taught young Rosemary to sew by making dresses for her dolls. Her father, a sports fan, took her to baseball games and instilled in her a love of sports.

While studying to be an R.N. at St. Anthony School of Nursing in Carroll, Iowa, she was visiting a friend’s house and saw a picture of her friend’s brother, Keith Fee. She said, “That’s the man I’m going to marry.” Two years later, in 1955, Keith and Rosemary were married.

Her first job was as a nurse for a local physician in Manning. Polio was an epidemic at the time and, once the polio vaccine was available, she traveled around Carroll County, vaccinating as many children as possible. She later testified in the Iowa Senate for mandatory polio vaccines. Her actions undoubtedly saved many children’s lives.

In the early years of her nursing career, she worked at various hospitals across the country due to Keith’s job transfers. They eventually returned to Carroll in 1965 where Rosemary was a surgical nurse at St. Anthony hospital, later becoming its director of nursing, followed by director of public health nursing for Carroll County.

In the mid-1970s, the family moved to Des Moines. Rosemary was appointed by the governor to be Iowa’s director of disaster services for the American Red Cross, eventually retiring as director of nursing at Scottish Rite Park senior living facility. Upon Keith’s retirement, they bought a home at Lake Panorama, Iowa, spending the best times of their lives on the speedboat with their children and grandchildren. They had a wonderful group of friends at the lake and spent a lot of time with them, playing golf, dancing, card nights, and enjoying a drink or three. In 2007, Keith and Rosemary moved to Rochester, Minnesota, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They were proud volunteers at the Mayo Clinic.

Through it all, Rosemary was always there for her children. Her favorite saying was, “First we gave you roots, then we gave you wings.” Not only a mother to five children, Rosemary was a second mother to her children’s friends who often came by to talk and ask for advice. She was a confidante to countless friends.

Rosemary’s hobbies included cooking, sports and music. Although she said that she couldn’t boil water when she was first married, she became an accomplished cook. She was passionate about all sports. She especially loved tailgating at Iowa State football games, making mint juleps and bourbon chicken wings for the Kentucky Derby, and watching the Little League World Series and college basketball (Rock Chalk!). Music was always a part of her life, whether it was playing Christmas carols on the piano, dancing with Keith, or singing along to The Lettermen and the Bee Gees.

Throughout her life, Rosemary was deeply devoted to the Catholic Church. Her faith in the Virgin Mary and reciting the rosary daily was comforting to her and her children. Rosemary’s prayers were not just prayers; it felt like she had a direct line to God, especially when praying a 54-day novena.

Her youngest son made a plaque for her in second grade with a quotation from Proverbs 31:29, “Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.” For her children, this says everything about a woman who was such a supportive, loving, compassionate, caring mother.

Keith and Rosemary have five children: Kevin (Sherri) of Marion, Iowa; Karen Ross (Kevin) of Loveland, Colorado; Kristin O’Donnell (David) of Mosinee, Wisconsin; Kelliann Fee-Schroeder (Michael) of Rochester, Minnesota; and K.C. (Stephanie) of Rochester, Minnesota. They also have 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Rosemary will now be reunited in heaven with her beloved husband.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 2-5 pm at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Monday, October 3 at 2 pm. A burial service will be held on Tuesday, October 4, at Fort Snelling, in Minneapolis. Memorials may be made to Mayo Clinic Hospice.

