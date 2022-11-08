Rosemary Schaefer

Rosemary A. Schaefer, 93, of Adams, Minnesota, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at her home in Cedar Court Apartments.

Rosemary Ann Blake was born on May 30, 1929 on the family farm near Meyer, Iowa to William and Gertrude (Hackenmiller) Blake. She graduated high school from Stacyville, Iowa. Rosemary was united in marriage to Sylvester “Bud” Schaefer on September 6, 1949 at the Visitation Church in Stacyville. She sewed her own dress and wore her sister Marjorie’s wedding veil. Rose and Bud were blessed with six children.

For 26 years, Rose owned and operated the Schaefer’s Sundries Store, which later expanded to the Schaefer’s Department Store in Adams, Minnesota. She was very active as a resident of the city of Adams where she was an EMS attendant on the Adams Area Ambulance and served on the Adams City Council.

Rose was a faithful and very active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and held various offices for the Sacred Heart Council of Catholic Women. She was a member of the Adams Nursing Home Auxiliary. Anytime there was an activity or fundraiser, Rosemary would be there helping.

She loved to play cards, especially hand and foot. Rosemary was beautiful, patient, and generous, and the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother any family could ask for.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Sylvester “Bud” Schaefer in 2020; four brothers and six sisters.

Rosemary is survived by her children: Yvonne (Bob) Mulcahy of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, Patrick (Judy) Schaefer of Shoreview, Minnesota, Ellen (Dave) Wiste of Adams, Ruth (Lowell) Larson of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Jim (Katie) Schaefer of Rochester, and Mary Jo Davis of Wykoff; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother: William (Betty) Blake of Omaha, Nebraska; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Marty Schaefer officiating. There will be a rosary at 4:00 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home on Thursday, November 10th followed by a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday morning. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the Sacred Heart School.