Rosemary Thompson, 92, of Red Wing died Wednesday March 23, 2022 at St. Crispin Living Community in Red Wing.

Born November 18, 1929, Rosemary Berg was the daughter of Anton and Minnie (Olson) Berg. She attended country school through the 8th grade. She worked at the telephone office in Rochester. On September 18, 1948 she married Percy Thompson at United Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. They farmed the Thompson family farm until retiring in 1997, but continued to live on the farm. Rosemary worked many jobs while farming. She was a very active member of Minneola Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, was involved in circle activities, and held several offices. She enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, and a good joke. She created oil paintings of landscapes, and she played softball with the Rockne Rockets.

She is survived by her husband Percy Thompson of Red Wing; daughters Faye Leslie (Jerry) Schauer of North Branch, Debra Scheffler of Zumbrota, and Robin (Wes) Urevig of Pine Island; a son Richard (Peg) Thompson of Red Wing; grandchildren Drew Schauer, Andrea Schauer, Jason Scheffler, Tamara Gruhlke, Brian Schriever, Zach Urevig, and Luke Urevig; 12 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Joyce Berg, Allen Berg, Marvin Berg, and Orville Berg; sisters Marlene Willis, Burnette Banker, and Viola Friese.

A memorial service will be held Friday April 8th at 7:00 PM at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel in Zumbrota. The Rev. Hannah Bergstrom DeLeon will officiate. Visitation will be April 8th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Minneola Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date.

If so desired, memorials may be directed to Minneola Lutheran Church.