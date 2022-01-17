Ross James Abel, 66, of Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away Tuesday, December 21st.

Ross was born January 20th, 1955 to Jim & Elsie Abel of Kasson where he spent the majority of his life. He was a Volunteer Firefighter for the Kasson Fire Department for 21 years. After retirement, Ross and his wife Vickie moved to Bonita Springs, Florida in 2019. They enjoyed the warm weather, local fresh seafood and exploring everything the area had to offer.

Ross is survived by his wife Vickie; two children, James (Charlie) Abel and Tera (Matt) Peck; step-children, Darren Allison, Rob Smith, Ken Smith and Jamie (David) Nagel; three siblings, Kim (Eddie) Balady, Jon Abel and Chris (Carla) Abel; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Ryan Abel.

The family will be hosting an open house Celebration of Life at the Kasson American Legion on January 30th from 1-4 p.m.