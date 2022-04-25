Rotha Schumann

Rotha Margaret (Hanenberger) Schumann, of Eyota, died Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Arbor Garden Place in Eyota.

Rotha was born May 30, 1924 to Martin and Dora (Bierbaum) Hanenberger. She graduated from Rochester High School and then attended Rochester Junior College. Rotha then worked at the Olmsted County Courthouse. On June 2, 1945 she married Adolph Schumann at Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester. The couple farmed north of Eyota. In 1982 they moved into Eyota. Adolph died December 28, 2010.

Rotha was a longtime member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. She was a charter member of St. Paul’s Outreach group. She taught Sunday school and was a member of the Women’s Guild serving as President and Secretary. Rotha was a 50year member of Eyota Legion Auxiliary, and also the Order of the Eastern Star and the Red Robin’s Home Extension group. She Volunteered at the Olmsted County Fair and the Olmsted Community Hospital. She enjoyed gardening and Ballroom dancing.

She is survived by her children, Lynn (David) Theurer of Winona, Dean (Nancy) Schumann of Chaska, MN, James (Kathleen) Schumann of Eyota, Dorothy (Thomas) Highum of Brainerd, MN and Karen (Ron) Stark of Newtown Square, PA; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two sister in laws, Reefa Hanenberger and Margaret Schumann.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband and 4 brothers, Vernon, Harold, Marvin and Dwayn Hanenberger.

Funeral service is Thursday, April 28, 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 12941 County Rd 9, Eyota, MN, with Pastor Jean Boese officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, 12 Noon till the time of the service at the church.

Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

The family would like to thank Dr. William Ward of the Mayo Clinic along with the staff of Mayo Hospice and Arbor Garden Place.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Eyota is assisting the family with arrangements.