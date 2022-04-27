Roxi Bains

Roxi Colbenson Bains, 69, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Seasons Hospice House.

Roxi was born June 8, 1952 in Winona, MN the daughter of the late Carrol “Cubby” and Audrey (Barney) Colbenson. She was a graduate of Rushford High School and went on to obtain her Bachelors in computer science from Winona State University. After completing her first degree, Roxi went on to obtain her Masters in both math and science from Winona State University as well. She worked for many years as a software engineer at IBM. Roxi also enjoyed teaching computer science courses at Winona State University and RCTC. She also proudly served her country and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Roxi met and married Richard “Dick” Bains and he precedes her in death. In her spare time, Roxi enjoyed rollerblading, snow skiing, playing softball and spending time with her grandkids. Roxi and Dick loved to cruise the countryside from small town to the next small town in their convertible. She was an intelligent, independent and incredible woman. Roxi was full of determination but also possessed great empathy and always thought of others. Roxi was also blessed in life by Gynther and Helen Bjorge, who became her foster parents when she was young and helped raise her.

Roxi is survived by her sons, Mat (Michelle) Roelofs and Chad (Sonthari) Roelofs; grandchildren, Lia, Noah, Delilah and Anakin Roelofs, Elliot and Elias On and by her sister, Joan Fenton. Roxi was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; brother, Mike Colbenson and by her parents.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Monday, May 2, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held from noon until time of the service. Inurnment will be at Rushford Lutheran Cemetery, Rushford, MN. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bains family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com