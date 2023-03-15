Roy “Bucky” Rogers, 82, of Lanesboro, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. He was born on September 1, 1940 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Captain Paul Rogers and Ive (Tuftin) Rogers. He graduated from Duluth East High School in 1959. He farmed most of his life and worked for nearly 30 years at the Scenic Valley Winery. He was a jack of all trades and also worked at the Lanesboro Sales Commission, fish hatchery, grocery store, liquor store, Branding Iron, and the City of Lanesboro throughout the years.

He loved his farm, especially his chickens, horses, and Brown Swiss cows. He enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, and making lefse for his friends and family. He so loved his little dog, Max, who was a constant companion. He especially adored his grandson, Stephen. Bucky also volunteered for many years at Lanesboro and Whalan ‘doings.’

He is survived by his daughter, Michon (Rochester), grandson, Stephen (Lanesboro), and sister. He was preceded in death by his parents and son.

A time to remember Bucky will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Whalan Lutheran Church with Pastor Patricia Henkie officiating. Burial will be in the Whalan Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Whalan Lutheran Church from 12 - 2 p.m., and also one hour before services on Monday.

Johnson-Riley Funeral Home of Lanesboro is assisting the Rogers family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of floral arrangements, please consider a gift of a tree, bush, or perennial that can be planted on his beloved farm as a memorial.