Roy Holst, 99, died Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab Center in Houston, MN.

Roy William Holst was born April 6, 1924, in Theilman, MN to George and Ruth (McCracken) Holst. He was raised on the family farm in Viola Township.

On February 20, 1948, he married Mildred Splittstoesser in Cresco, Iowa. They farmed in Viola Township until 1997 when they sold the farm and moved to St. Charles. He was a member of the St. Charles United Methodist Church. He had also been a member of the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star since 1960. Roy and Mildred were past King and Queen of the Viola Gopher Count, and Roy had served as both Chairman and Secretary of the Gopher Count. He was past President of Elgin Co-op Creamery and the Elgin Fire Truck Association. He enjoyed harvesting walnuts, building lawn ornaments, feeding and watching the birds and growing plants. Roy was known for his green thumb.

His wife Mildred died June 11, 2011.

Roy is survived by his daughter, Sandra (David) Van Such of Summerville, SC, grandson Lee (Lisa) Whipkey of Rushford and 1 sister, Jean Raymond of Hudson, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 1 brother Kenneth, 1 sister Ruby Law and special friend Marcella Dorn.

Funeral service is Wednesday, August 30th, 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles United Methodist Church in St. Charles with Pastor Gerhardt Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery. The visitation is Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. at Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. A Masonic service will be held at 6:45 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting with the arrangements.