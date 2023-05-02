Roy W. Loberg

Roy William Loberg, 66 of Fridley, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at Suites Living Senior Care in West St. Paul, Minnesota.

Roy was born in Austin, Minnesota to Elwood and Jean (Kemp) Loberg. Baptized, confirmed and married at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Roy graduated from Austin High School with the Class of 1975 and went on to attend Albert Lea Technical College.

In the summer of 1976 Roy moved to Minneapolis to begin his carrier with Pillsbury. On August 4, 1979 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Mary Nygaard, and they settled in Fridley. Roy continued to work as a packaging developer for Pillsbury/General Mills, and in 2012 he retired after 35 years of service.

Roy enjoyed spending time with family & friends, traveling, boating, fishing, music and dancing. He was a Minnesota sports fan, and enjoyed playing and watching golf.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Mary; parents Elwood and Jean Loberg; brother John Loberg; sister Margaret Loberg; sister and brother-in-law Dodie and Roy Votruba; father-in-law and mother-in-law Truman and Margaret (Podolske) Nygaard.

Roy is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Barb and Dick Ferson; sister-in-law Virginia Loberg; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tom and Jody Nygaard; 12 nieces and nephews and their families Brent Crump, Jennifer Rae, Jennelle Crump, Beth Ann Dietsche, Stephen Votruba, Leanne Pozanc, Donnie Votruba, Preston Votruba, Paul Loberg, Dan Loberg, Amy Maas, Alyssa Moritz.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 8, 2023 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin with the Reverend Mark Niethammer officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorials in Roy’s memory may be given to the Glioblastoma Foundation (glioblastomafoundation.org), or American Heart Association-Research for Women’s Heart Health.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.