Ruben T. Castro, at 92 years of age, passed away on the 21st of June 2023 in his home surrounded by his wife and family in Superior, Arizona. Ruben was born in Miami, Arizona to Miguel and Maria Castro on January 18th, 1931. He was the 2nd of 5 siblings raised at Hewitt Station (La Posta) before moving to Superior, Arizona. He attended Superior High School and graduated in 1950. He began his career with Magma Copper Railroad shortly following graduation. During his 32 years of employment, he took a leave of absence, serving 2 years in the US Army during the Korean War. He was awarded his Paratrooper Jump wings in the 82nd Airborne Division. Completing his tour with an honorable discharge, he returned to his former employer. He quickly worked up to the foreman position, working side by side with his crew. He was a state certified railroad track inspector. He married Estella P. Quiroz on the 22nd of October 1960 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Superior, Arizona. Together, they raised 5 children, devoting his life to his family and God. He was a very religious man and dedicated his life to serving the church as a Eucharistic Minister. Inspired by the Lord, he often portrayed Jesus Christ in the passion play during Holy Week and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time outdoors camping, fishing, hiking, and writing poems that he shared with family and friends. Ruben is preceded in death by both parents Miguel & Maria Castro, his sisters Connie Vega & Jane Guzman, and his brothers Mike Castro & Camilo Castro. Ruben is survived by his wife Estella Q. Castro, his sons Michael Ruben Q. Castro (Cheryl), John Q. Castro (Janna), and Steven Q. Castro (Sheryl) and his daughters Anna M Schcolnick (Raul) and Diana Cook (David). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael Xavier Castro, Raul Schcolnick III, Katie Castro, Cody Schcolnick, Austin Castro, David Lee Cook Jr, Maribel Castro, Alayna Castro, Maria Cook, and Kai Castro, and great grandchild Xzaylea Membrila. Rosary will be held on July 8th, at 8:30 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Funeral services will follow at 9:00AM with Father Marcos Velasquez officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, arrangements provided by Bulman Funeral Home.