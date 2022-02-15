Ruby Rose with the beautiful name was born in Mankato, MN, on St. Patrick’s Day, 1922 to Charles and Lucinda Bradish and baptized Ruby Margaret. She loved music and loved to dance. She was 5 weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She was taken to her eternal home on February 11, 2022, where she can continue her dancing with Dad, Thomas Alfred Rose, who died on October 21, 2001. She had gorgeous dancing dresses, many that she made, and many pairs of tiny size four sample shoes. She and Dad spent many a Saturday night dancing to big band music at the Elks club. She was able to name the big bands like Cal Calloway and the songs they played right till the end as we kept time to the music playing on Alexa after moving her to Skilled Care at Madonna Towers. She was involved in Girl Scouts as a leader and involved with the Bamber Valley Girl Scout Council. She enjoyed working at Dayton’s in the linen, bridal, and fine china departments including registering new brides to be. She and Dad were married for 62 years.

Ruby loved reading. She had a huge collection of paperbacks of her favorite authors, Mary Higgins Clark, Barbara Delinsky, Dick Francis, and Joanne Fluke to name a few. When she no longer could read, she listened to talking books from the Blind Society and listened to 549 books since March of 2017. She belonged to the Benevolent Patriot Order of the Does and was honored as one of the oldest members. She held many offices, including president, conductor and treasurer and went to many conventions. She enjoyed her fellow Does very much.

With Dad’s job as a station manager of Northwest airlines, we moved often, and she quickly set up a home for us. She made clothes for us and taught some of us to sew.

She was the youngest of three sisters, and one brother, all deceased.

She has four daughters, Darlene Cross (late Bill), New Brighton, MN, Carole (Mark) Houghton, Crosby, MN, Linda (Jim) Hennessey, Wayzata, MN, and Teresa Rose (Dexter Levy), Tucson, AZ. She has nine grandchildren, seven boys, Tim Houghton, Rob Cross, Matt Hennessey, Ben Houghton, Justin Hennessey, Ryan Hennessey, Bryan Levy and two granddaughters, Annina Cross and Jessie LaFerney. Ruby has twelve great-grandchildren, seven boys and five girls.

Memorials are preferred to First Presbyterian Church in Rochester, MN or the Minnesota Braille and Talking Books Library in Faribault, MN.

We will be having a celebration of life at a later date.

