Rudie Spitzer, 82, of St. Charles died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran medical Center in La Crosse. Rudie was born June 17, 1939, in St. Charles to Adolph and Anna (Schreiber) Spitzer. He and Marie Matzke were married October 18, 1957, at Jehovah Ev. Lutheran Church in Altura. Following their honeymoon in Las Vegas, Rudie was called to active duty in the United States Army. He served as Military Police at Fort Leonard Wood, MO and Fort Gordon, GA. And, in the Army Reserves from 1956 – 1964. Following his discharge from the Army, Rudie returned to St. Charles to farm. Together Rudie and Marie raised their six children and farmed the family dairy farm. Rudie had great pride in his 40 years of farming.

Rudie was active in church and community, as an Elder of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston, Winona County Soil & Water Board, Winona County Sheriff’s Posse, Winona County Planning and Zoning, Winona County Extension 4-H, Tri County Electric Advisory Board, Winona County Fair Volunteer, and many other civic groups.

Survivors include his wife Marie, their six children, sons, Glenn (Julie) Spitzer, Daniel (Cara) Spitzer, Gerald (Cheryl) Spitzer, Gene (Lisa) Spitzer, daughters, Charlene (Darwin) Hanson, and Karen (Mike) Harrison, 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, his sister, Donna Prudoehl, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Adam, parents Adolph and Anna Spitzer, brothers, Vern (Carol) Spitzer and Ervin (Shirley) Spitzer, bother’s-in-law, Jim Prudoehl, Frederick Matzke, Curtis Matzke, Willard Matzke and a sister-in-law Carol Grausnick.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston with the Reverends, Michael Lindemann and Paul Kuckhahn officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in St. Charles. A visitation will be at the church from 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, and one hour before services on Saturday. Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.