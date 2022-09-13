Russell Hasley

Russell Otto Hasley, 92, of Rochester passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 7, 1929, in Rochester to Olis and Oriline (Reiter) Hasley. He attended Rochester Schools.

Russ married Idyell Kruger on September 7, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church. They made their home in Rochester where they raised their six children.

Russ proudly served in the US Army. He worked at the Rochester Chick Hatchery and was employed at Marigold Foods for twenty-six years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. In 2011, he was inducted into the Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He was an avid Twins fan and enjoyed visits from his family,

Russ is survived by his children, Rick (Cheryl) Hasley, Gary (Linda) Hasley, Dave (Darcy) Hasley, Kathryn (Dennis) Schultz, Dan Hasley, and Kevin Hasley; ten grandchildren, Aaron, Cory, Shannon, Nicki, Amber, Travis, Troy, Daniel, Brandon, and Sarah; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lois Holets; and brother-in-law, Darrell Stewart. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70+ years, his parents, and siblings, Ray Hasley, Mildred Barrone, and Elger Hasley.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, at Divanyx Event Center, 65572 200th Avenue, Dodge Center, MN 55927.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 23, in Preston at the MN State Veterans Cemetery.